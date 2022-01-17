Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $290,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 41.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EVERTEC by 30.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 558.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

