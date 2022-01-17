Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.18 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 151.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $23,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 812,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 408,126 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $7,772,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGO opened at $39.73 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

