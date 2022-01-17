Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.06 Million Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

