Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $23,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $93.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWR. Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

