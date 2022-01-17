Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

