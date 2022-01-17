Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $24,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after buying an additional 138,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,128,000 after buying an additional 125,089 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $139.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

