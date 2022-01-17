Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTEC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BTEC opened at $41.39 on Monday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42.

