Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 322,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $301.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.73.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.