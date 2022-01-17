Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

PVBC opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.61. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $338.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,650,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

