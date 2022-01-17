Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NILSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS NILSY opened at $29.60 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

