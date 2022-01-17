Public Mint (MINT) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $108,966.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,517,328 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.