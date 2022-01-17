Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PEG. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

PEG opened at $65.25 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

