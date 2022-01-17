Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $108,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $361.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.41 and its 200-day moving average is $326.89. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $218.58 and a 1-year high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.36.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

