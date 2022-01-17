Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in December

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the December 15th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRTNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 53,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,310. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

LRTNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins cut Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

