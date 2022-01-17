Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 43.9% Higher This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00008632 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $969,770.62 and approximately $49.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.07 or 0.07621557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.09 or 1.00027142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.