Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $186.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $134.21 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,404. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

