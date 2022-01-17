Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.22.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $65.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Q2 by 45.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Q2 by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $342,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

