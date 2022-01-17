Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.22.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $65.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.