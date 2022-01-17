Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted by Summit Insights

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Equities researchers at Summit Insights upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Summit Insights also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $95.41 on Monday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

