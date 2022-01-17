Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

AEP opened at $90.98 on Monday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,576,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

