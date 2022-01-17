Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $96.56 on Monday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

