RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,975 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.14% of RadNet worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RDNT shares. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

