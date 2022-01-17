Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 111,914 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

SIRI opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

