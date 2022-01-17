Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,584 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

