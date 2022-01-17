Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.