Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

