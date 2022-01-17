Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,890 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South State during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in South State by 18.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

