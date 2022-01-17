Rage Fan Market Cap Reaches $600,312.75 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $600,312.75 and approximately $14,564.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00070188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.63 or 0.07590192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,504.61 or 0.99800574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

