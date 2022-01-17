Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches One Day Volume of $117,370.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $117,370.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

