Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $19,110.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,139.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.20 or 0.07772958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00340085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.16 or 0.00902108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00074801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.76 or 0.00521021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00261204 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,018,093 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.