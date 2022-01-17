Raymond James & Associates Buys 17,798 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 976.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

