Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,078 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ebix were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 38.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBIX stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

