Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chemours were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 146.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CC. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of CC stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.