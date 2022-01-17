Raymond James & Associates Sells 425 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $146.05 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $105.55 and a 52-week high of $157.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

