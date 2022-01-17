Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Quidel were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 338,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 245,503 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 19.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after buying an additional 141,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $114.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.92. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.27.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

