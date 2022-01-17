Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,389 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

Shares of REMX opened at $115.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $126.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.