Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $206.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

