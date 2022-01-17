Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 94.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 226,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

