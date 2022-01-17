Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 71.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $67.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -145.98 and a beta of 0.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.