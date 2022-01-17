Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,348 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $153,000.

RCD opened at $150.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $161.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

