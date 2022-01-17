REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ REE opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.