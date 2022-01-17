Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.41. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

Shares of RF opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

