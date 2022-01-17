Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

RGLS stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

