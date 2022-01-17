RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.21% of RenaissanceRe worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $171.32 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

In other news, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.