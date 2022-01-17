Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

NYSE:BYD opened at $60.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

