Reviewing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Pulmonx has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pulmonx and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 2 3 0 2.60 SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $53.80, indicating a potential upside of 93.59%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.46%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -98.57% -20.53% -17.31% SI-BONE -58.66% -32.49% -24.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.73 million 31.28 -$32.23 million ($1.23) -22.59 SI-BONE $73.39 million 10.34 -$43.70 million ($1.55) -14.62

Pulmonx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pulmonx beats SI-BONE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

