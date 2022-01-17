Reviewing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scienjoy and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42% Pegasystems -1.82% -12.96% -4.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Scienjoy and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pegasystems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $161.38, suggesting a potential upside of 62.14%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and Pegasystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $187.31 million 1.01 $26.99 million $0.93 6.61 Pegasystems $1.02 billion 7.99 -$61.37 million ($0.29) -343.21

Scienjoy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Scienjoy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

