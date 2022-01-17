Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,300 ($71.94) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.86) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($72.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.59) to GBX 5,400 ($73.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.01) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,140 ($69.77).

LON:RIO traded down GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5,390.81 ($73.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,141. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,793.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,174.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($68.62), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($343.08). Insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 in the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

