Robert Disbrow Acquires 97,500 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,964,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,094,080.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow purchased 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow bought 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow bought 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.44 million and a P/E ratio of -78.89.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.0389041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

