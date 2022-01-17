Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 41.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 359.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.36. 179,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.60. Rogers has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

